Hepatitis A spreading in Gaza's overcrowded shelters

A Hepatitis A epidemic has broken out in the Gaza Strip due to overcrowding in displacement shelters, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

It warned of the suspension of complete blood count (CBC) tests at any moment due to shortages of necessary materials, without providing further details.

The conditions endured by those who are displaced are exacerbated by the absence of toilets and sanitation facilities along with accumulation of waste near newly established tents.

The dire situations have been overshadowed by water scarcity within refugee camps as many of the displaced struggle to protect themselves from the consequences of pollution and lack of hygiene.

Hepatitis A is a virus that is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or by direct contact with an infectious person.

