Israel President says normalisation with Saudi Arabia key to ending wars

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, said Thursday that normalising Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia will be a key element to ending wars, Anadolu Agency reports.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Herzog said Tel Aviv “lost trust in peace processes, because they see that terror is glorified by our neighbours.”

“If you ask an average Israeli now about his or her mental state, nobody in his right mind is willing now to think about what will be the solution of the peace agreements,” he added in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

The Israeli President said that the destruction of Hamas will “enable a better future for the Palestinians who are our neighbours.”

US-sponsored peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel collapsed in 2014 over Israel’s refusal to halt settlement building in the Occupied West Bank.

Several reports emerged about a possible normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia before the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October.

On Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, told the Davos forum that Israel cannot enjoy peace without the establishment of a Palestinian State.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 24,620 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,830 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: Saudi foreign minister calls for ceasefire with normalisation with Israel as bait