Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli General Yitzhak Brick highlights challenges in Gaza: Tunnels, casualties, and lack of control

In a recent statement, Israeli General Yitzhak Brick voiced deep concerns about the situation in Gaza following months of conflict. He highlighted the persistent engagement of Hamas members emerging from tunnels for combat, contradicting prior beliefs of achieved control. Brick described the challenging reality faced by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, where they operate without air support, dealing with daily casualties and injuries while attempting to secure strategic points.

January 18, 2024 at 10:40 am

READ: Report: Half of Israel army battalion refused to fight in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending