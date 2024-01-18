Israeli General Yitzhak Brick highlights challenges in Gaza: Tunnels, casualties, and lack of control In a recent statement, Israeli General Yitzhak Brick voiced deep concerns about the situation in Gaza following months of conflict. He highlighted the persistent engagement of Hamas members emerging from tunnels for combat, contradicting prior beliefs of achieved control. Brick described the challenging reality faced by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, where they operate without air support, dealing with daily casualties and injuries while attempting to secure strategic points.