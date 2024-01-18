Israeli General Yossi Peled warns of existential threat if Gaza war not won decisively ‘And in 1948, history bestowed upon us a state, a once-in-a-lifetime gift.’ Israeli General Yossi Peled has issued a stark warning, emphasising the crucial nature of victory in the current conflict in Gaza. According to Peled, failing to conclude the war with a decisive victory could pose an existential threat to Israel’s statehood, highlighting the importance of this moment in history since the state’s establishment in 1948. Peled also stressed the paramount duty to end the war and ensure the return of the kidnapped.