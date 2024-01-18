'US policy on sale of F-16 jets to Turkiye has not changed'

The US has not changed its stance regarding its backing for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye, the White House said Wednesday.

According to the report, National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said President Joe Biden “has been pretty consistent and we continue to support the additional sale of F-16s and modernisation of the current F-16 fleet for Turkiye.”

“That’s a consistent policy position that we’ve had since coming into office,” Kirby told reporters.

