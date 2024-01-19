Complaint submitted against UK charity raising money for Israeli soldiers

The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has submitted a formal complaint to the Charity Commission in the UK to complain about the activities of UK Toremet, a British registered charity that “continues to facilitate the supply of materials to the Israeli army, in apparent contravention of Charity Commission regulations”.

UK Toremet serves as a UK portal that funnels money to a range of Israel-based organisations, and these funds “are being used to buy supplies for the Israeli army,” IHRC said in a statement on its website today.

It added that a “cursory internet search” has found various Israeli organisations using UK Toremet fundraising for equipment for the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) during its current invasion of Gaza. These organisations have used UK Toremet to process their donations. One of these is One People, set up after 7 October 2023, in its own words “to provide IDF soldiers and rapid response teams with the bulletproof vests, helmets and other lifesaving equipment”. The website openly lists UK Toremet as a partner organisation through which people can donate to One People.

One People is also listed by Yad L’Olim, a non profit organisation in Israel, as a conduit for funds to Israeli soldiers and their units, supplying soldiers with helmets, vests, armour, tactical glasses, knee pads and tactical gloves.

Gush Etzion is another Israeli organisation that uses UK Toremet to channel funds from donors in the UK. It exists to serve settlers in the illegal cluster of settlements of the same name in the West Bank. Its website also states that it provides soldiers from the settlements serving in the army with “essential provisions such as soap, shampoo, blankets, as well as vital equipment including first aid kits.”

KEHgives (Kehillat Eretz Hemdah) is yet another Israeli organisation that services Israeli military forces with funds raised through UK Toremet. Its website states: “While the IDF provides core equipment there are many things that can make the life of a combat soldier in the field more comfortable and effective: gloves, thermal clothing, battery packs, and personal hygiene products, just to name just a few.”

The supply of military equipment to a state army that is currently on trial for genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “barely meets the threshold of what is legal, let alone what can be considered a charitable purpose,” the IHRC said. “It is a flagrant abuse of charity status to carry out activities that are not only legally dubious but potentially criminal.”

This is the second time that IHRC has made a complaint to the Commission about UK Toremet. The first, in 2015, alleged that funds raised by UK Toremet were being used to buy supplies for the Israeli army. The outcome of the Commission’s enquiries confirmed this main finding of our investigation.

“IHRC believes that the Commission’s failure to act firmly and decisively on previous complaints about the organisation has led to a situation whereby it continues to exploit its charity status to raise money from the British public for the pursuit of the military objectives of a foreign force.”

UK Toremet did not reply to MEMO’s request for comment at time of going to press.