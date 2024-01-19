Middle East Monitor
Switzerland says Israel President subject of criminal complaints at Davos

January 19, 2024 at 2:24 pm

Israel's President Isaac Herzog gives a speech at the Bundestag, the German lower house of Parliament in Berlin, Germany on September 06, 2022 [Abdulhamid Hoşbaş - Anadolu Agency]

Swiss prosecutors, on Friday, confirmed that Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, had been the subject of criminal complaints during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, as Israel finds itself accused of committing war crimes in Gaza, Reuters reports.

“The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure,” the Office of the Swiss Attorney-General said, adding that it would contact the Swiss Foreign Ministry to examine the question of immunity of the individual concerned.

The Office of the Swiss Attorney-General would not disclose details on who had lodged the complaints.

Spokespeople for Israel’s government and Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

