Those who turn blind eye to atrocities by Israel will suffer great regret - Turkiye President

Those who turn a blind eye to the massacres and atrocities committed by Israel will suffer great regret, the Turkish President said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Those who have caused the massacre of some 25,000 innocent people in Gaza, most of them women and children, will face the “burning consequences” of their actions, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a naval delivery ceremony in the north-western province of Yalova.

“To put it bluntly, Western countries and international security institutions, which had their latest bad test on the Gaza issue, no longer have any credibility,” he added.

Those who pass judgment on human rights and freedoms have turned a blind eye to the children, babies and women brutally killed over the last 105 days, since Israel’s attacks started on 7 October, he added.

“They are content to merely watch barbarities, escalating to genocide, perpetrated by today’s Fuhrer (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, his bloodthirsty team against Palestinians,” he added.

He added, just like in Iraq, Bosnia, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Somalia and Afghanistan, the institutions responsible for ensuring global security have failed and suffered a serious loss of reputation.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

According to the UN, around 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and aid trucks entering the Territory total less than half the number before the start of the conflict.

On Turkiye’s fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: “We will continue our determined fight against terrorism until the swamp of terrorism in Syria and Iraq is completely drained.”

VIEW: Doctor exposes critical healthcare crisis in Gaza