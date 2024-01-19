Doctor exposes critical healthcare crisis in Gaza Dr Deborah Harrington, an obstetrician, sheds light on the harrowing healthcare conditions in Gaza following her recent work in the region. She describes a dire scene where medical professionals, despite their dedication, face overwhelming challenges due to a severe lack of supplies, overcrowded facilities, and the constant loss of staff. With women giving birth in corridors and a neonatal unit overrun with infections, the situation paints a grim picture of a healthcare system on the brink. Dr Harrington also highlights the acute shortage of clean water and the emergence of famine conditions, stressing the urgent need for an intensified global humanitarian response. As she commits to returning to Gaza to continue her medical efforts, her testimony calls for immediate international attention and action.