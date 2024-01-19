Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Doctor exposes critical healthcare crisis in Gaza

Dr Deborah Harrington, an obstetrician, sheds light on the harrowing healthcare conditions in Gaza following her recent work in the region. She describes a dire scene where medical professionals, despite their dedication, face overwhelming challenges due to a severe lack of supplies, overcrowded facilities, and the constant loss of staff. With women giving birth in corridors and a neonatal unit overrun with infections, the situation paints a grim picture of a healthcare system on the brink. Dr Harrington also highlights the acute shortage of clean water and the emergence of famine conditions, stressing the urgent need for an intensified global humanitarian response. As she commits to returning to Gaza to continue her medical efforts, her testimony calls for immediate international attention and action.

January 19, 2024 at 3:25 pm

READ: Jordan says southern Gaza hospital badly damaged by Israel shelling nearby

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending