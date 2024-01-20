Erdogan: ‘The West is content to watch Netanyahu barbarities against Palestine’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared: “Those who pass judgment on human rights and freedoms have turned a blind eye to the children, babies and women brutally killed over the last 105 days.”

Erdogan stated that the West: “Is content to merely watch barbarities, escalating to genocide, perpetrated by today’s Fuhrer [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, his bloodthirsty team against Palestinians.”

The Turkish President also noted that his country is following those who provide unlimited and unconditional support to the Israeli government and send aircraft carriers to the region. He added that Turkiye is the loudest voice in standing against Israel’s violations against the Palestinians.

In the same context, Erdogan referred to the: “Massacre of some 25,000 innocent people in Gaza, most of them women and children.” He stated that those causing it will face the “burning consequences” of their actions and silence in the face of genocide.

Stressing that the TCG Istanbul, the fifth ship of the MILGEM National Ship Project, is the first national frigate produced by Turkiye with domestic facilities, Erdogan shared: “We have developed and integrated different radar, close air defence and electronic warfare systems into this ship with our own means.”

Read: Indonesia files lawsuit against Israel at ICJ