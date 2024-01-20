Hamas: ‘Netanyahu’s statements about tightening grip on region confirm fascist Zionist policy’

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed: “The remarks by the war criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regarding the Zionist entity tightening its grip on ‘the entire region from the sea to the river’ is confirmation of the fascist Zionist policy based on denying the existence of our Palestinian people and their rights, and the approach of genocide and ethnic cleansing practised by the Zionist entity against our people, without regard for international laws and conventions.”

The movement announced in a press statement received by Quds Press on Friday: “These aggressive statements are the practical response by the fascist settler government to the paths of so-called peaceful solutions and normalisation projects, which Washington is trying to promote in the region at the expense of the rights of our Palestinian people to their land. This requires a firm Palestinian, Arab and Muslim stance in the face of this entity, which is continuing its crimes against our people.”

It stressed: “Our Palestinian people and their courageous resistance will continue with their choice until the occupation’s plans are thwarted. The terrorism of its Nazi army will not prevent us from continuing the struggle until all our national rights are restored, foremost of which is the establishment of our fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

