Qatari planes transport aid to Israeli hostages despite Israeli scepticism Former Israeli National Security Minister Avigdor Kahalani criticised the delivery of medicine to the Israeli hostages through Qatari planes. He emphasised the lack of guarantee this medicine would reach the hostages, highlighting the fact that they had not seen them. Kahalani said: ‘Hamas is ridiculing the entire world.’ by not allowing Israelis to see the hostages or the Red Cross to handle the transport of medicine.