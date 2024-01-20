Gazan grandma knits for displaced children Shehnaz Bakr, a 64-year-old grandma, decided to turn old products made out of wool into winter caps and dresses for Gazan children. The grandma knitting joy and warmth amidst the sounds of bombardment, was displaced from Gaza to Rafah during the ongoing war. Her granddaughter helps her, while children surround her waiting for their turn to get some warmth. Shehnaz’s hope is for Palestine to be free and to pray in Al-Aqsa mosque.