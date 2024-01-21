Middle East Monitor
Activist questions alleged Palestinian organ theft and Israeli war tactics

An activist on Tiktok underscored the unethical allegation of Palestinian organ theft and its inability to fit within war tactics. She said if she could logically debate other war crimes in the context of war and inevitability, there would be no excuse for organ theft. She questions Israeli motives saying: ‘What war tactic is that? What function in war does it serve to steal organs from Palestinians?’

January 21, 2024 at 8:24 pm

