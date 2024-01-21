Dispatch from Gaza: Displaced man turns his tent into phone charging station

In the heart of a refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, a displaced Palestinian man has turned his tent into a beacon of hope. Amidst a suffocating Israeli blockade, which has cut off electricity and fuel to Gaza’s civilian population since October 2023, Mahmoud Al-Banna has ingeniously established a phone charging point using solar panels. His small yet impactful initiative serves as a communal resource, offering a lifeline to others displaced in the camp by allowing them to stay connected without having to make dangerous and costly journeys in search of solar power charging points.

