Dispatch from Gaza: Displaced man turns his tent into phone charging station

Mahmoud Al-Banna has set up a phone charging point in his tent using solar panels, offering a lifeline to others displaced in the camp by allowing them to stay connected amidst adversity

January 21, 2024 at 9:51 am

In the heart of a refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, a displaced Palestinian man has turned his tent into a beacon of hope. Amidst a suffocating Israeli blockade, which has cut off electricity and fuel to Gaza’s civilian population since October 2023, Mahmoud Al-Banna has ingeniously established a phone charging point using solar panels. His small yet impactful initiative serves as a communal resource, offering a lifeline to others displaced in the camp by allowing them to stay connected without having to make dangerous and costly journeys in search of solar power charging points.

