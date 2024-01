Humza Yousaf criticises Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza In a recent interview with BBC, Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland, has expressed his frustration with Keir Starmer's reluctance to call for a ceasefire and called it a lack of leadership and moral courage. Yousaf expresses the Muslim community’s frustration with the British leadership saying: ‘You speak to many people in the Muslim community, they feel that the Palestinian blood is very cheap.’