MEMO family wishes Dana a happy, safe and peaceful Birthday MEMO family wishes Dana Mohammed Asad, daughter of MEMO’s correspondent in Gaza a happy and safe Birthday. Dana, displaced with her family in the South, turns 6 in dire conditions, away from all safe and joyful aspects of her life. Her father documents this moment, where she hopes the war will end, that she will go back to school and that her room will still be waiting for her. Dana wishes to have the chance to rebuild what has been destroyed in Gaza. MEMO joins Dana’s family in hoping all her wishes come true.