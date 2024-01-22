Gazans hold weddings inside displacement camps

In another display of resilience, Palestinians in Gaza have held weddings inside shelters and displacement camps in the besieged enclave.

Arabi21 reported many young couples have decided to go ahead with holding their weddings amid the ruins and in the raging war.

Muhammad Medhat Abdel-Al and his cousin Yasmine became the most famous couple after celebrating their union inside a school housing thousands of displaced people in the Palestinian city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with photos and videos of the celebration going viral on social media.

Abdel-Al, who was displaced from central Gaza to the city of Rafah said his family’s home was bombed at the beginning of the war, forcing them to flee to Al-Shifa Medical Hospital, believing it would be safe, however, when the Israeli army targeted it, the family headed to the Deir Yassin shelter school, south of Gaza.

The young groom said before the war he and his fiancee had planned to perform Umrah instead of holding a wedding, but their dream was destroyed with the destruction of their home.

“We have decided to get married in this school, because we have no home left, and we do not know when we will return to our areas,” he added.

Muhammad Al-Ghandour decided to get married inside a camp for the displaced in the city of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

Al-Ghandour and his bride celebrated their union among some of their relatives, as well as friends and other displaced people inside the school.

Then, Al-Ghandour accompanied his wife, Shahad, who wore a white dress and veil decorated with traditional red embroidery, to a tent decorated with coloured lights.

Muhammad and Shahad’s future home was destroyed by the Israeli army.

“Everything is gone, all her gold is gone, all her clothes are gone, all of it is gone. May God compensate us,” he said.