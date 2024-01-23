Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

EU may struggle to sanction violent Israeli settlers, says Luxembourg FM

January 23, 2024 at 4:27 pm

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel speaks to the press during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium on January 22, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel speaks to the press during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium on January 22, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

The European Union may struggle to reach agreement on a push by some member states to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has told Reuters.

Speaking in Brussels, Bettel recalled that the EU leaders argued for hours about even small differences in language when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “So, having sanctions against settlers might be difficult,” he said, while making clear he favoured such measures.

“It is important that impunity cannot be accepted and violent settlers have to be punished and if they [the Israeli authorities] don’t do it, we need to do it.”

All of Israel’s Jewish settlers and the settlements built on occupied Palestinian land in which they live are illegal under international law.

READ: Jewish activists critical of Israel barred from march against anti-Semitism

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending