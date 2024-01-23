EU may struggle to sanction violent Israeli settlers, says Luxembourg FM

The European Union may struggle to reach agreement on a push by some member states to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has told Reuters.

Speaking in Brussels, Bettel recalled that the EU leaders argued for hours about even small differences in language when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “So, having sanctions against settlers might be difficult,” he said, while making clear he favoured such measures.

“It is important that impunity cannot be accepted and violent settlers have to be punished and if they [the Israeli authorities] don’t do it, we need to do it.”

All of Israel’s Jewish settlers and the settlements built on occupied Palestinian land in which they live are illegal under international law.

