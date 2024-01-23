Gaza Health Ministry says 2 medical facilities under Israel siege in Khan Yunis

The Israeli army has laid siege to two medical facilities in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian health authorities warned Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli occupation places Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis in extreme danger,” Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a statement.

He called for protecting innocent people, patients and medical staff at the two facilities and facilitating ambulance dispatches to them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Tuesday that its headquarters near Al-Amal Hospital came under Israeli fire, resulting in injuries among displaced people.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, killing at least 25,490 Palestinians and injuring 63,354. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

