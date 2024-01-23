Gaza will 'bleed to death' amid denial of humanitarian access: UN

The UN humanitarian office warned, Tuesday, that the Gaza Strip will “bleed to death” amid the denial of humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

”The recurrent denial of access of humanitarian teams to northern Gaza is preventing the needed scale-up of life-saving operations,” Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in a statement.

”Today was the first time that we managed to reach Al-Shifa Hospital after five days of denied and aborted missions,” she added.

“Equipment, fuel, water and food are all in very short supply,” the spokesperson said. ”The doctors told us stories today of incredible courage of people’s strength and resilience and the suffering we saw coming here is unimaginable.”

She cited a doctor in Al-Shifa Hospital as saying ”we are so alone in this world; they have forgotten us. The world must not grow numb to the suffering of the people in Gaza.”

”Unless we are enabled to with safe, meaningful and sustained access to these areas, Gaza will simply bleed out,” Cherevko.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

