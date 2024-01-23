Jordan FM: Israel destroying future of regional security

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said yesterday that Israel’s current policy is destroying the future of peace and security in the region, stressing that the only solution to end the suffering of Palestinians is to implement the two-state solution.

Speaking ahead of Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on the war on the Gaza Strip on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels, Safadi said: “The European Union has a major role in the security of the region, and Jordan will work with it to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and end tensions.”

He pointed out “the necessity of having a clear dialogue through which we could hopefully reach a comprehensive conviction that more killing will only lead to endangering security and peace not only in the region, but also international security and peace, and we want to work together to achieve a ceasefire.”

He stressed that the entire region is suffering from atensions, adding that Jordan wants to work with partners to them on foundations that guarantee security and peace for all and respect for the sovereignty of all countries.

The Jordanian diplomat called on the UN Security Council to adopt resolutions that would establish the status of a Palestinian state in accordance with laws and legitimacy.

“We must cease fire and stop the destruction, as 24,000 people have died, how can this be accepted, and what can we say to individuals and people when they ask why the Security Council does not request a stop and put an end to these massacres and shootings?” he added.

