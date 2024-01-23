Middle East Monitor
Piers Morgan critiques Netanyahu’s approach to two-state resolution

British presenter Piers Morgan scrutinises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric and policies regarding the two-state solution. Morgan articulates that a lasting peace in Israel necessitates mutual recognition and equal rights, enshrined in law, for both Israelis and Palestinians. He highlights Netanyahu’s increasingly assertive stance against a two-state solution, emphasising the Israeli leader’s commitment to maintaining security control over territories west of the Jordan River.

January 23, 2024 at 3:37 pm

