Piers Morgan critiques Netanyahu’s approach to two-state resolution British presenter Piers Morgan scrutinises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric and policies regarding the two-state solution. Morgan articulates that a lasting peace in Israel necessitates mutual recognition and equal rights, enshrined in law, for both Israelis and Palestinians. He highlights Netanyahu’s increasingly assertive stance against a two-state solution, emphasising the Israeli leader’s commitment to maintaining security control over territories west of the Jordan River.