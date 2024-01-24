British journalist-filmmaker slams Western inaction as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens due to aid shortfall ‘I’m sorry your Amazon packages are delayed, but you know, there’s a genocide.’‬ Dr Myriam Francois, a British journalist and filmmaker, sheds light on the complexities of Middle East conflicts. In a poignant dialogue, she questions the actions of the Biden administration regarding the situation in Yemen, expressing deep concerns over the humanitarian crises in Yemen and Gaza. Dr Francois challenges the prevailing narratives, drawing attention to the severe consequences of military actions on civilian populations and calling for a reassessment of priorities, emphasising the tragic realities faced by mothers in Gaza and the broader implications of delayed humanitarian aid.