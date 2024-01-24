David Guiraud pledges unyielding stand against genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine ‘Those who think they can publicly advocate genocide or hatred towards a people will soon be rudely awakened, and it will be painful, I’m dedicated to ensuring that.’ In an impassioned speech, Deputy of the French National Assembly, David Guiraud, confronts the topic that has drawn the most criticism towards him: his stance on Palestine. Facing vilification and personal attacks, Guiraud stands resolute, refusing to compromise or retreat in the face of ethnic cleansing and bloodshed. He pledges to fight for justice and uphold international and national laws against genocide and hatred.