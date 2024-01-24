No Hamas-Israel deal yet on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap: Palestine source

A Palestinian source has denied reports about reaching a ceasefire deal and prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“No initial or final agreement has been reached regarding a prisoner exchange or a ceasefire in Gaza,” the source told Anadolu on Wednesday, requesting anonymity.

“Negotiations are still ongoing,” the source said. “Hamas demands a deal that ends the Israeli war and allows the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.”

Western media earlier reported that Hamas and Israel have come to terms on swapping prisoners during a month-long pause in fighting.

There was no comment from Hamas or Israel on the reports.

The Palestinian source said Hamas is still studying proposals for a prisoner swap with Israel.

“Hamas has not yet given a final response,” he said. “The two sides are close to agreeing on some points, but this does not mean we have an agreement.”

Giving details about the proposed ceasefire deal, the Palestinian source said it includes an exchange of prisoners during a month-long pause in fighting.

“After this, the two sides can enter into a comprehensive cessation of war,” he added.

The source expects that Hamas will reject this proposed deal “if there are no real guarantees that the war will stop completely after the end of the month.”

The Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, citing an official, earlier said that there was no progress in indirect talks with Hamas regarding a prisoner swap with Hamas.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on 7 October.

Israel has since launched a deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the US have, so far, failed to secure the release of another group of hostages, as Hamas demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive against Gaza.

A deal in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

