Hamas hints at responsibility for Khan Yunis attack that killed 20 Israeli soldiers

The Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades has hinted that it was responsible for the attack that killed over 20 Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis on Monday, leading to the highest death toll announced by Israel in a single event since the start of its ground aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades shared a photo of the number 20 being blasted into pieces, in an apparent reference to the attack. A quote from the Quran was added to the picture: “We mowed them down, leaving them lifeless.”

On Monday, Israel announced that unidentified Palestinian fighters fired two rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) at a tank that was guarding Israeli soldiers who were affixing bombs to buildings in Khan Yunis. The grenades set off the bombs, the buildings then collapsed and killed 21 soldiers, the occupation army announced.

Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari said Tuesday after releasing the details of the attack “Our mission is proceeding under harsh security conditions, and what happened yesterday is a real disaster.”

