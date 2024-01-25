Gaza campaign sparks major relief mission from online petition to Jordan The #AirDropAidForGaza campaign, spearheaded by Yossi and supported by 15,000 individuals, has evolved from a digital petition into a robust humanitarian mission stretching 3,002 miles to Jordan’s capital. British activist Sarah Wilkinson outlines the campaign’s journey and its extensive agenda to collaborate with MPs, delegates, and dignitaries, aiming to convert this widespread backing into essential food, water, and relief for approximately 700,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza.