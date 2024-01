Genocide remark sparks furore at Burlington Council meeting At a pivotal city council meeting in Burlington, a council member’s Freudian slip escalated tensions, inadvertently likening the Gaza conflict to genocide. The member’s remark, ‘how appalled I am that people are bringing up the Holocaust. Do not use other genocide to describe this one,’ ended the discussion on a note of stark realisation and controversy. The slip occurred amidst a contentious debate over a formal pledge to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which the council ultimately voted against.