Protesters challenge Biden: 'Genocide Joe, stop Gaza killings!' At a Virginia campaign rally focused on abortion rights, pro-Palestine protesters took a stand, disrupting the event to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Over a dozen voices, one after another, raised concerns and pro-Palestine slogans 'genocide Joe, how many kids in Gaza have to be killed?', only to be met by a chorus of 'four more years' from Biden supporters, as each protester was methodically escorted away.