Qatar denounces Netanyahu's claims its mediation is ‘problematic’

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari yesterday strongly denounced statements attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Doha’s mediation efforts.

“We are appalled by the alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli prime minister in various media reports about Qatar’s mediation role,” Al-Ansari said.

“If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritising saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages,” Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a leaked recording aired on Israel’s Channel 12 news on Tuesday, Netanyahu called Qatar “problematic”.

“You don’t hear me thanking Qatar… who are essentially no different from the United Nations or Red Cross, and even more problematic. I have no illusions with regards to them,” Netanyahu is heard saying in a meeting with the family members of Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza.

Qatar was critical in securing a week-long truce in November in which more than 100 Israeli prisoners of war were released in return for 240 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails.

