Dispatch from Gaza: Fishermen risk their lives for food amidst ongoing Israeli onslaught

‘You don’t fish, you don’t eat,’ says a fisherman in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. Despite the dangers of going into sea during an Israeli war on the besieged territory and the risks of being shot at by Israeli naval vessels and patrols, Gaza’s fishermen continue to fish in order to provide for their families. Without access to fuel since Israel’s total blockade of the Strip on 9 October, the fishermen now rely on rowing boats to brave the Mediterranean in search of food.

Large parts of Gaza have been experiencing famine amidst a strict Israeli blockade and ongoing military onslaught. According to the UN, nine out ten people in Gaza have to go extended periods of time without food and cannot eat every day.