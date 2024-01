Former Israeli Health Minister Horowitz: ICJ hearing delivers ‘harsh blow’ to Israel’s international standing Former Israeli Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, has expressed serious concerns about the repercussions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on Israel’s global reputation. Horowitz remarked on the damaging impact of the court’s extensive critique, suggesting that the session, which presented substantial evidence and data against Israel, could significantly tarnish the country’s international image.