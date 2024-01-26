Iran congratulates South Africa on 'successful' case against Israel at ICJ

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Friday congratulated South Africa on a “successful” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Anadolu Agency reports.

The ICJ, on Friday, delivered its preliminary rulings on the emergency measures called by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over the events in the Gaza Strip since 7 October.

The top UN Court urged Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in the blocked Territory but did not order a ceasefire.

The final ruling in the case is likely to take years.

Iran was one of the countries that supported South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.

“Once again, I emphasize the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the initiative of the South African government,” Amir-Abdollahian said in the statement.

He said the Israeli officials today are “the most hated people in public opinion worldwide” and that they “must be brought to justice immediately for committing genocide and unprecedented war crimes against the Palestinians.”

He, once again, accused the US of its “all-out support for the crimes” of Israel that he noted will “never be forgotten.”

Iranian officials, including Amir-Abdollahian, have repeatedly held Washington responsible for the Israeli war on Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 26,000 people since 7 October.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, spoke to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and hailed the initiative of his country and said it would establish the South African President’s name alongside that of anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela.

“This action by a country that has experienced the bitterness of racism and genocide for years, is honoured and admired not only in the Islamic world but also by all the free and freedom-loving nations of the world,” Raisi said, as cited by his office.

