Pro-Palestine group warns UK government of 'seismic implications' of provisional ICJ ruling

The implications are “seismic”, including for the British government, a UK-based pro-Palestinian group said on Friday, after provisional measures were ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the genocide case against Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The International Court of Justice has just found that there is plausible evidence Israel’s criminal attacks on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip could constitute genocide — the ‘crime of crimes’,” Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said on X.

The group, which is among the organisers of massive pro-Palestinian rallies that have taken place across the UK since 7 October, added that “the implications, including for the UK government, are seismic.”

The British government has been accused of being “complicit in Israeli crimes” in Gaza for its unwavering support to Israel and not calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 26,000 people since the 7 October Hamas incursion, but fell short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

South Africa, which brought the case, had asked the Court for provisional measures against Israel.

