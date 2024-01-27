MEMO reports: Gazans face harsh winter with nothing but tents and hope Extreme weather hits Gaza as more families lose their shelters in the continuous displacement, MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on the dire conditions in Gaza. Asad says displaced families in Deir al-Balah are faced with heavy rain and extreme cold, while those who are lucky have tents that can barely protect them from the rain. Displaced communities struggle to survive as there is not enough aid reaching Gaza.