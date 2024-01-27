Pakistan confirms killing of its citizens in 'terrorist incident' in Iran

Pakistan on Saturday evening confirmed the killing of a number of its citizens in a terrorist attack in southeastern Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said they are in touch with Iranian authorities and asked Tehran to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this “heinous crime.”

“It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally,” said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Earlier, Iranian media said that at least nine foreign nationals were killed in an armed attack by unidentified assailants in the city of Saravan in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

According to Baloch, Pakistan’s consul in Zahedan is on his way to the hospital where injured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours.

“He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime,” she said.

The latest development came just a day after Pakistan sent its ambassador back to Iran to resume his duties in Tehran following a diplomatic row triggered by an exchange of missile attacks on each other’s territories last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also expected to arrive in Pakistan on Monday at the invitation of his counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Baloch said that Islamabad is taking all necessary measures over the grave matter.

“Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism,” said Baloch.

Tensions between Pakistan and Iran rose last week when Iran claimed to have struck a “terrorist hideout” in the border town of Panjgur in the southwestern Balochistan province on Jan. 17, prompting Islamabad to recall its ambassador from Tehran.

Less than 48 hours after the Iranian airstrikes, Pakistani forces “targeted militants’ hideouts” in a village in the city of Saravan in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Later Iranian state media said that the attack killed nine people, all of whom were “foreign nationals.”

