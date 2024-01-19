Pakistan, Iran Foreign Ministers speak after row over airstrikes

Pakistani and Iranian Foreign Ministers, on Friday, spoke over the phone and discussed the latest situation after the two neighbours launched airstrikes against “terrorists” in each other’s territory, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Jalil Abbas Jilani, told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, that his country is ready to work with Iran.

“Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. He underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues,” said the Ministry on X.

Earlier, a senior Pakistani official told Anadolu that the two foreign ministers would speak on Friday as part of an effort to de-escalate the ongoing tension between the two neighbours.

On Thursday, Pakistan said it undertook a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing a number of terrorists.

The move came after Iran, on Tuesday, launched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group, Jaish Al-Adl, in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad.

Pakistan also recalled its ambassador and suspended high-level visits with Tehran.

