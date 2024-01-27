Pro-Palestine activists demand an end to the US arms sales to Israel
The US District Court for the Northern District of California in Oakland held a hearing on a case accusing Joe Biden, the US Secretary of State and the US Secretary of Defence of being complicit in the genocide in Gaza. The hearing took place hours after the International Court of Justice’s ruling on Gaza, requesting an immediate injunction to stop Biden’s administration from aiding in the bombardment of Gaza.
January 27, 2024 at 5:33 pm