UK PM says Israel has to comply with International law and protect civilians UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to comment on a specific incident filmed in Gaza, where civilians with a white flag were shot and murdered. Sunak however raised concerns on the safety of civilians, and asked for a pause to what’s going on in Gaza. Sunak said: ‘What we want to see a pause on what is happening, so we can get the hostages out and more aid into the region.’