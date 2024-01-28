Iran launches 3 satellites simultaneously into orbit amid tensions with West

Iran says it has successfully launched three indigenous satellites into orbit using the Simorgh carrier rocket, marking the first time the country has simultaneously sent three satellites into space, reports Anadolu Agency.

The satellites launched early on Sunday include Mahda, weighing 32 kg, and two nano-satellites, Keyhan 2 and Hatef 1, of less than 10 kg, sent to a minimum orbit of 450 kilometers (279 miles) and a maximum of 1,100 km (683.5 mi), state media reported, citing the public relations wing of the Defense Ministry.

The Simorgh satellite carrier that carried the three satellites to space has been developed by Iran’s Defense Ministry, the ministry statement noted.

Mahda satellite has been described as a research satellite whose design, construction, assembly and testing stages were carried out at Iran’s Space Research Institute.

It aims to test the accuracy of the Simorgh carrier in delivering multiple cargoes in low earth orbit and to evaluate the performance of new designs and the reliability of indigenous space technologies.

Keyhan 2 and Hatef 1 nano-satellites have been developed by Iran Electronics Industries, a state-owned subsidiary of the Defense Ministry, both meant to test the country’s space technology.

The first-of-its-kind launch came a day after Iran dismissed the criticism of the European troika on the launch of another satellite last week, saying that scientific progress is “an inalienable and legitimate” right of the country.

