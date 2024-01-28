Qemam International Festival in Saudi Arabia puts spotlight on mountain cultures

The third Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region concluded on Saturday, leaving the audience enthralled by a stunning array of performances from both local and international troupes, reports Anadolu Agency.

The festival which ran through January 20-27 featured 45 groups from around the world, showcasing 40 different types of mountainous performance arts. Its goal was to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the rich heritage of mountain performing arts.

Chinese performers dazzled the audience with their traditional Yao dance, “Long Drum,” and a captivating piece titled “Bronze Drum,” which seamlessly blended art, music, and group performance.

Japan contributed to the cultural tapestry with its Kokiriko Bushi, Hanagasa Ondo, and Genroku Hanami Odori. A Spanish group wowed with performances set to Spanish music. Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq, Yemen, Italy, and Uzbekistan also showcased their unique cultural offerings.

Saudi Arabia’s own performances were a testament to its cultural diversity, with 20 groups presenting traditional dances from various regions, including Al-Dammah Performance Arts, Al-Le’ab Al-Shehri, Al-Khatwa, Ardah, and Msahabani, according to a press statement.

The festival, organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, aimed to showcase Saudi heritage globally and attract international attention to local events. It is part of Saudi Vision 2030’s cultural strategy, reflecting the country’s commitment to cultural exchange, it said.

The Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts continues to be a vital platform for celebrating global diversity in performing arts, fostering cultural exchange, and preserving traditions from around the world.