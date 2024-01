Dispatch from Gaza: Israeli troops force Khan Yunis residents to evacuate to Rafah Thousands of Palestinian residents and refugees in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis found themselves out on the streets heading even further south towards Rafah as Israeli tanks and troops advanced, attacking several areas and refugee shelters. Forced to abandon their homes or tents, and in some cases family members, under the threat of Israeli military power, the majority of those displaced have nowhere to go. Israel's full-scale war on Gaza continues unabated despite rulings by the International Court of Justice last week ordering Israel to ensure the prevention of a potential genocide in the besieged territory and to ensure the provision of humanitarian relief.