Turkiye Foreign Minister urges world to prevent starvation, diseases in Gaza

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, on Monday warned of a major disaster in Gaza as humanitarian aid is being denied, urging international action to prevent starvation and disease outbreaks among the 2 million people held hostage, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani, in Tirana, Fidan said: “Humanitarian aid and medical supplies not permitted to enter Gaza are currently indicative of major disaster inside.”

“Having witnessed the loss of thousands of lives, we are now confronted with the dire situation of Palestinians held hostage, grappling with the imminent threat of hunger and disease,” he stressed.

He urged “the international community to take preventive measures through various means to avoid the hunger and epidemic diseases that could annihilate the 2 million people currently being held hostage.”

Fidan also emphasised the need to explore alternatives to current methods for delivering aid to Gaza.

“Thousands of innocent civilians continue to be killed. We are facing another level of tragedy,” he added.

