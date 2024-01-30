13-year-old Palestinian girl distributes clothes to displaced children in Gaza Nadin Abdullatif, a 13-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza, took it upon herself to try to ‘put a smile on children’s faces’ by distributing clothes to other displaced children who have arrived in Rafah. ‘I know how they’re feeling and I know how it feels to lose someone in this war and I know how it feels to lose my house,’ she said. Israel has killed over 26,000 people since the start of its onslaught on Gaza on 7 October. At least 10,000 are children.