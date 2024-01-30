Middle East Monitor
Israel using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza: UK MPs told

January 30, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Palestinian people holding empty bowls try to reach out for food distributed by volunteers at donation point as Israeli attacks continue in Rafah, Gaza on January 26, 2024. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) in London has sent an advocacy paper to  parliamentarians, top diplomats and stakeholders in the UK and Geneva, about Israel’s deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians in Gaza.

Citing UN data, PRC said Israel has been deliberately denying Palestinians in Gaza access to food and water as it carries on with its genocidal attacks on the Strip. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), currently over 500,000 Palestinians are classified as facing famine levels of starvation and “catastrophic hunger”.

PRC referred to statistics by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities (OCHA), which confirmed that only 15 bakeries were in operation across the Gaza Strip, where over two million people live. No bakeries are functional in the north of Wadi Gaza. Gaza is currently suffering the world’s worst hunger crisis, which is a deliberate attempt by the IOF to destroy any life-sustaining elements for the population.

“Human Rights Watch had already sounded the alarm at the end of 2023 that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) imposed a ‘total blockade’ on October 9, only allowing limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt,” it added.

PRC said that since 7 October, Israeli politicians and military officials have made statements “clearly showing their intent to deprive civilians in Gaza of food, water and fuel.”

The rights group called on the international community to impose a ceasefire and pressure Israel to immediately allow the entry of humanitarian and food aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

