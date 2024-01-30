Norman Finkelstein criticises double standards on Israel Jewish American political scientist Norman Finkelstein says if Hamas must be dismantled for its actions on 7 October, then the Israeli government has to be dismantled ‘10 times over’. On The Comedy Cellar: Live from the Table podcast on YouTube, Finkelstein said the Israeli government has to be dismantled ‘because for 20 years it has kept an entire population confined in a concentration camp and periodically mows the lawn.’