Angela Rayner faces criticism for refusing to call for immediate ceasefire Angela Rayner, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, has come under scrutiny by social media users for saying she would do ‘everything I possibly could’ to stop what’s happening in the Middle East despite abstaining on a ceasefire vote in Gaza. During an interview on Good Morning Britain on ITV, she says, ‘we want to see a situation where Hamas gives up the hostages’ when questioned whether she would vote for a ceasefire now given the magnitude of the death toll in Gaza.