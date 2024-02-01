Hamas says Israel’s crimes being exposed daily

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has said that the occupation state of Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people are being exposed daily.

The movement pointed out on Wednesday that the latest crimes have been exposed and documented by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club and reported by Palestinian citizens. They include the execution of 30 Palestinians in a school in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, who were handcuffed and blindfolded. This, said Hamas, is proof of the army’s abuse and massacre of civilians on the ground in Gaza.

“We call on human rights organisations to document this horrific crime, and to prosecute this criminal army and its Nazi leaders who continue to kill and exterminate Palestinian people without regard to the International Court of Justice order for it to take immediate steps to prevent civilian casualties,” said the resistance movement.

It also stressed that this “heinous crime” and others committed against the Palestinian people by “the neo-Nazis” will be “a curse” that haunts the apartheid state and its people. “The day will come when they will be held accountable for their brutality and crimes that exceed the most horrific violations known to humanity in modern history.”

READ: UN: ‘No substitute for UNRWA’s lifesaving role in Gaza