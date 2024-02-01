Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldiers tamper with food supplies amid food crisis in Gaza

Israeli soldiers film themselves tampering with and destroying the remaining food supplies in the shops in areas where the residents have been forcibly displaced in Khan Yunis in Gaza. Their actions come amid a severe food crisis in Gaza, with many Palestinians forced to grind animal feed to make bread. Israel's attacks have killed over 26,900 Palestinians in Gaza, forcibly displaced over 85% of the population, and cut off access to food and clean drinking water.

February 1, 2024 at 5:25 pm

